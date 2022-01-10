Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.3% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

UNH stock traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $455.03. The company had a trading volume of 93,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $468.75 and a 200 day moving average of $434.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a market capitalization of $428.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.