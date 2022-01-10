Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 16.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.46 on Monday, hitting $83.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

