Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.78. The stock had a trading volume of 259,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,495. The company has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.38.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.