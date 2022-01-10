Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 10.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Comcast by 615.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,036,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $46.29 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

