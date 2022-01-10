Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 417 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.06 on Monday, reaching $212.69. 56,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,879. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

