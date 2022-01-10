Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $490.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

