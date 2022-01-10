Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $5.07 on Monday, reaching $365.21. 45,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $100.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

