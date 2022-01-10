Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.67.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $278.95 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

