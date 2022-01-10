Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,949,087 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $21,540,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after acquiring an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after acquiring an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 218.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.85.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $188.53 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average of $167.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

