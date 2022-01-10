SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a market cap of $3.12 million and $10,101.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00064532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005654 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (CRYPTO:SRN) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

