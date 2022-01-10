Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Update

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the November 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,523. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 53.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $154.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.38. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

