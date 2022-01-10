SM Energy (SM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SM Energy (NYSE: SM) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2022 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $47.00.

1/5/2022 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2021 – SM Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. For 2021, the company expects overall production to go beyond the 2020 levels, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased fuel prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. As a result, the company is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. However, high leverage of the upstream player is a cause of concern as it can restrict its financial flexibility. Also, higher lease operating expense can reduce the company's potential profit levels. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

12/27/2021 – SM Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – SM Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – SM Energy was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.25.

Shares of SM opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.74. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

