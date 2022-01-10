Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Sodexo has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

