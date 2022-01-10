Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $28.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

