South Dakota Investment Council Has $22.44 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 165,097 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.09% of Devon Energy worth $22,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.54. 191,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,626,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

