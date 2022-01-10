South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,340 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after purchasing an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

