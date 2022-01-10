South Dakota Investment Council Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. 62,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,680. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

