South Dakota Investment Council Sells 37,410 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 989,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,410 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. 283,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,017,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

