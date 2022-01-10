South Dakota Investment Council Sells 60,850 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,850 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Lennar worth $14,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lennar by 161.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEN traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 58,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

