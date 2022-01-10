S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $471.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in S&P Global by 170.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $16.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $430.33. 47,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.67. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

