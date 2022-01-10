SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Bank of The West’s 10th Largest Position

Bank of The West lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.8% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 53,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $167.75 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $178.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

