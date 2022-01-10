SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Holdings Lifted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 105.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.