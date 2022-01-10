SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.