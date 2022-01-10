SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Raised by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,608 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $25,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 225.0% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,662,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

