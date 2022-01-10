Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,720. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

