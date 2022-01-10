Splintershards Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.96 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $56.59 million and $1.96 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005417 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009231 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

SPS is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 349,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

