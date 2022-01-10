Sprott (NYSE:SII) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SII. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,859,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 535.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,132,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

