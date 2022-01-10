SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $397.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.00 million and the lowest is $395.40 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $396.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $85.79. 6,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

