SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 134,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 909,367 shares.The stock last traded at $16.39 and had previously closed at $16.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,589,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,760,000 after buying an additional 896,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,811,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 61.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,058,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,263 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,643,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 236,657 shares during the period. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

