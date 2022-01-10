Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.11 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $201,384.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

