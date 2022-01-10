Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.49

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 2020002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$199.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13.

Star Diamond Company Profile (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

