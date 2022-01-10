State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “State Auto Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company, which engages, through its subsidiaries, primarily in the property and casualty insurance business. The company’s principal subsidiary is State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Company. State Auto P&C is a regional insurer engaged primarily in writing personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, workers’ compensation and fire insurance. “

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.34.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. Analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

In related news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $204,522.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $94,307.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $12,255,566. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

