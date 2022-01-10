State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Raymond James worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 10.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after acquiring an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,587,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,508,000 after buying an additional 540,347 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,577,000 after buying an additional 503,975 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after buying an additional 395,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after buying an additional 381,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $109.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $109.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

