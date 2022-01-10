State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.79 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of STE opened at $234.81 on Monday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $248.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.97 and its 200 day moving average is $221.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

