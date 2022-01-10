State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,972 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Celanese were worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Celanese by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $172.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.60. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.87.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.