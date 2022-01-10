State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after acquiring an additional 291,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

