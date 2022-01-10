Stellar Trading 11.8% Lower This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and $444.29 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00164685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00201541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00085294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.57 or 0.07309239 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,352 coins and its circulating supply is 24,750,285,721 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.