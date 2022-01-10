Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 156.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $64.65. 80,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,629. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

