Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $907,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $87.09. 78,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

