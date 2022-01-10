Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises 1.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

IYY traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,340. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.86.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

