Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Roku by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Roku by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $130,765,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.39.

ROKU stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.64. 57,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,040. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.