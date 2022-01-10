Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 843% compared to the typical volume of 342 call options.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.44. 5,830,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,904. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

