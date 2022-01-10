Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers of variations of the product lines, from the ubiquitous 10/22® and Mini-14®, to the new and exciting LCP® II, Mark IV, Ruger American Pistol®, Ruger Precision Rifle®, SR-556 Takedown®, AR-556® and Ruger American Rifle®. Their awarding-winning products (the Gunsite Scout Rifle, SR9c®, LCR® and LCP®) all prove that Ruger has a rugged, reliable firearm to meet every shooter’s needs. Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Their motto, Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®, echoes their commitment to these principles as they work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms. “

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $68.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.44. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

