Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QCR by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in QCR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $923.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.12.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

