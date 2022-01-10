Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 4,100 Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,422,000. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC opened at $60.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $808.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

