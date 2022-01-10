Summit Global Investments Buys New Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $21,331,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $253,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 524,694 shares of company stock worth $9,767,148 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMCI shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.