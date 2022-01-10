Summit Global Investments Invests $153,000 in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.42.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.