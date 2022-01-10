Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in American Express by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $174.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.79. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

