Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 315,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,089 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 208,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,507 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $150.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.94. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $94.18 and a one year high of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

