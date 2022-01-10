Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $36.39 million and approximately $341,499.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.91 or 0.07528603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00071148 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,537,843 coins and its circulating supply is 340,039,709 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

